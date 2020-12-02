Ford still pushing to reduce downtime for air travellers

Despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford is still pushing the federal government to support the replacement of its 14-day quarantine measure for international travellers with rapid COVID-19 testing at Toront's Pearson airport.

The premier made the comments during a news conference today. "We're working with the federal government right now - at Toronto Pearson - to reduce the downtime. Once you come back, you have to quarantine for 14 days, we want to knock that down. If you can land and you can get tested right away and get another test a few days later and they're both negative you should be able to go on your way"

The Alberta government in partnership with the federal government and Canada's travel industry began a pilot project in November that would allow international travellers to forgo the federally mandated two-week quarantine period for a rapid COVID-19 test.

Ford has been pushing for similar action here ever since.

He said he was hoping to get an update on where the trial for Pearson airport stands later today.