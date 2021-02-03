Ford suggests all Ontario students will return to school within two weeks
It looks like students in Niagara will phsyically go back-to-school this month.
While Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement at 4 p.m., Ontario Premier Doug Ford made this comment today:
"We are going to target a couple dates and then we are going to confirm that. It is going to be either the 8th or the 10th and then one week later for another group. So we are going to have two groups coming back."
Students in Niagara and most of the GTHA have been learning from home for a month now.
610 CKTB will carry Lecce's announcement live at 4 p.m.
