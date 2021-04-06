Ford to announce new restrictions tomorrow as COVID cases continue to climb

Premier Doug Ford says that further restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario will be unveiled tomorrow.

"We are going to be very clear tomorrow on what we are hearing from our Chief Medical Officer to secure areas."

He says that the government has to stay nimble in its response to the pandemic and will start to target hot spot areas like Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region for mass vaccinations.

Schools are now closed in Peel and Toronto for inperson learning. Schools in Niagara remain open.

Earlier today Ontario announced that people aged 50 and older who live in COVID-19 hot spot neighbourhoods will be able to get their vaccines in the coming weeks - including an area in Niagara Falls.

The government says prioritizing those communities located in 13 public health units will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Education workers will also be able to get their vaccine in Niagara next week.