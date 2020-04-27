iHeartRadio
Ford to announce plan to reopen province

Premier Doug Ford will let us know this afternoon how he plans to start to re-opening the province.

The premier has a media conference set for 1:30 pm.

But government officials are warning us not to have unrealistic expectations, noting there is still the need for continued caution.

Yesterday, the Ford government announced publicly funded schools will remain closed until the end of May and possibly beyond that, if necessary.
 

