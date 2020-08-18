Ford to Hamilton's mayor -give people a break

The back and forth continues between Hamilton's mayor and the premier.

After the Spec reported Hamilton police handed out 369 public drinking tickets between March 12th and July 31st, Premier Ford urged the mayor to back off.

Ford arguing the province gave municipalities the power to tweak public drinking laws, to make it legal to have a 'pop' or two in a park.

But Mayor Fred Eisenberger countered that the province never passed the bill.

Ford says he doesn't want to come down heavy on the mayor, but they passed it and people can go into a park and have a glass of wine or a beer.

Ford says his staff called and told the mayor just that.

The premier asking Eisenberger and council to give the people a break, adding they've been cooped up for months.