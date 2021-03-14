iHeartRadio
Ford to host rare Sunday news conference this morning

Premier Doug Ford has scheduled a rare Sunday news conference.

Ford will be joined Health Minister Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and retired General Rick Hillier this morning at 10:30 to update the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

The group will most likely be giving details on the provincial vaccine booking portal, which opens up tomorrow.

Residents aged 80+ will be able to use the portal starting tomorrow to book a vaccine.

