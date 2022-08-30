Ford to host Trudeau as province moves ahead with long-term care bill

Premier Doug Ford says he will host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Ontario's legislature today.

Ford has been publicly saying the federal government needs to provide more money to Ontario for health care.

This as Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is set to move its controversial long-term care bill to the next stage today.

The province passed a motion yesterday to send the bill that would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to a home without their consent directly to third reading.

That means there will be no public hearings or consideration by a committee.

Third reading of the bill is set for this afternoon once it passes the second-reading vote.

Critics say skipping the public hearing is undemocratic.