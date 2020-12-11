Ford to make announcement this afternoon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford who announced earlier this week he'd be ending his daily COVID-19 briefings is holding one today.
Ford said he'd only host briefings when he has something important to tell Ontarians.
He'll be holding a news conference this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. and be joined by Minister of Health and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired General Rick Hillier, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.
-
GHFD | Adam Morris - from CNTNR (Container Inc.)Chrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Morris - from CNTNR (Container Inc.)
-
GHFD | Tim Deelstra - United Food and Commercial Workers 175Chrissy Sadowski Speaks with Tim Deelstra - United Food and Commercial Workers 175
-
GHFD | Deb McLean - Learning Resource Teacher, Harriet Tubman School/Sarah McKie - School Council ChairChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Deb McLean - Learning Resource Teacher, Harriet Tubman School/Sarah McKie - School Council Chair