Ford to make announcement this afternoon

Ontario Premier Doug Ford who announced earlier this week he'd be ending his daily COVID-19 briefings is holding one today.

Ford said he'd only host briefings when he has something important to tell Ontarians.

He'll be holding a news conference this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. and be joined by Minister of Health and Deputy Premier Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and retired General Rick Hillier, Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force.