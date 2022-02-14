Ford to make announcement this morning

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in just an hour.

Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make the announcement at 9:30 a.m.

There is speculation Ontario is considering lifting all restrictions before March 31st.

Ontario's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Moore, is expected to recommend the government allow businesses to open at full capacity two days ahead of the scheduled reopening on February 21st.

Ford made comments on the restrictions last week.

“Today we are on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses as a part of our reopening plan,” Ford said during a news conference Friday. “And we heard from Dr. Moore last week, and again yesterday that he is now working on a plan that will allow us to remove the vaccine passport system. My friends, this is great news and a sign of just how far we have come together in this fight.”

Ford said that plans to end the vaccine passport system were being made “well before this protest started” and are not being made in response to the trucker convoy protests that have caused chaos in Ottawa and at border crossings and spurred a state of emergency declaration Friday.

“I will never ever negotiate (with) people that break the law, that people that are in there illegally in occupying cities,” Ford said. “I base it (decisions) on health, I base it on science. Dr. Moore has clearly said it's time to move forward. I look forward to Dr. Moore's measures and recommendations and will continue to work with Dr. Moore to reopen safely and cautiously.”