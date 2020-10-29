Ford to release new COVID-19 modelling

The Premier will release public health's new COVID-19 projections today.

Yesterday, Doug Ford said modelling shows the number of new infections are moving "in the right direction."

The modelling originally said we would see daily cases over 1,000 in October which has happened, but in recent days that number has dropped and is now in the 800 range.

However, a Toronto infectious disease specialist is painting a much gloomier picture.

Dr. Andrew Morris says he expects COVID-19 cases will continue to rise in coming weeks.

He adds people should be prepared for a scaled back holiday season including less travel and get togethers.