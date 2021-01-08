Ford to update Ontarians on COVID-19 this morning

Premier Doug Ford will provide an update on the province’s response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 this morning.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe.

The news conference comes a day after the return for students in Niagara and the rest of southern Ontario to in-person learning was pushed back two weeks.

Ford is slated to speak at 10:00 a.m.