Ford Tories will be asked to prove they aren't considering snap spring election

In a bid to determine whether Premier Doug Ford is bluffing about the timing of the next provincial election, Ontario's Liberal party will test the government's commitment to the June 2022 vote, by forcing the issue in the legislature.

Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter will table a motion on today that calls on the legislature to re-affirm the date of the next election.

The Liberal party, which was turfed from office by Ford's Progressive Conservatives in 2018, is convinced the government is planning to call a snap election in the spring to capitalize on its new found popularity, and is racing to prepare its war chest and hold candidate nominations.

On Friday, however, the premier dismissed the idea citing the four-year mandate the party received from voters after 15 years in opposition and said the next election would be held on the scheduled date of June 2, 2022.