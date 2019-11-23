Ford trying to play peacemaker following meeting with Trudeau

Doug Ford is trying to play the part of Canada's peacemaker.

The premier is asking his counterparts in Ottawa and in other provinces to turn down the heated rhetoric and find a way to get along.

Ford is also trying to dial back the tension in his relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who he met with in Ottawa yesterday.

He says businesses will flee Canada if the feds and provincial governments don't get along.

Ford will be hosting the premiers at a meeting in Toronto next month, where he's also expected to emphasize national unity.