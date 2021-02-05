Ford urges people to skip big Super Bowl parties

Ontario's Premier is urging people to skip big parties for this weekend's Super Bowl clash between Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

In a video posted to his Twitter account yesterday, Premier Doug Ford says there's no bigger football fan than him, but asks everyone to stay home and stick with family only.

He encourages everyone watching the game to order take-out from their favourite restaurant and support other small businesses while watching the big game.

Ontario is still under a Stay At Home order.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

There will be limited in-person attendance at the game, including 7,500 vaccinated health-care workers.

Since the Patriots didn't need to use the team jet to travel to the game this year, the plane was used to transport 76 New England healthcare workers to the game.