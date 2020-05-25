Ford urging people who went to Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park to get tested

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking those who were at Trinity Bellwoods Park to get tested.

In today's daily news briefing Ford says he's "deeply disappointed" with the turnout on Saturday.

He says for those who did, they should get tested, and he's not going to roll back restrictions.

Toronto's Mayor issued an apology after photos surfaced of John Tory in the park on Saturday.

Images of the mayor talking to people at the downtown park with his mask pulled down circulated on social media, sparking backlash from online users.

Over the weekend, Tory issued a statement saying "I want to apologize for my personal behaviour. I fully intended to properly physically distance, but it was very difficult to do. I wore a mask into the park, but I failed to use it properly, another thing I'm disappointed about. These were mistakes that I made and as a leader in this city, I know that I must set a better example going forward."

Last week, public health officials strongly urged all of us to wear a mask in situations where physical distancing is impossible.