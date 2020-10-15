Ford uses sports star to urge Ontario residents to download COVID Alert app

Ontario Premier Doug Ford in once again asking residents to download the COVID Alert App.

Ford appeared alongside Canadian NBA All-Star and Toronto Raptors team ambassador Jamaal Magloire in his daily COVID-19 news conference.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, and President of the Treasury Board,Peter Bethlenfalvy were also there encouraging residents and companies to encourage others to start using the app.

The government announced Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment has started to encourage more people to download the made-in-Ontario COVID Alert app and a new website has been unveiled to help others do that same.

Ontario is reporting 783 new COVID-19 cases today and 5 new deaths.