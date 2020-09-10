Ford wants doctors to start working weekends to clear surgery backlog
Ontario's premier says he'd like to see the province's doctors begin working on weekends in order to clear a massive backlog of surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doug Ford estimates about 180,000 procedures were postponed after lockdown measures went into effect in March in order to curb the spread of the virus.
Earlier this month, modelling research published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal estimated Ontario's surgery backlog would take at least a year and a half to clear.
Ford says the Ministry of Health is looking into ways to address the waiting list, including asking surgeons to work on Saturdays and Sundays.
He says the government has funding available to address the issue, but did not disclose how much money has been set aside.
The ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Greg David TV eh.com - What shows are hitting the airwaves this yearwww.tv-eh.com See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.