Ford wants to extend Ontario emergency orders until June 30th

It looks like emergency orders will be extended until the end of June in Ontario.

The Premier's office confirmed today that a motion to extend the orders until June 30th will be debated at Queen’s Park on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford first declared a state of emergency in the province on March 17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and it has since been renewed on multiple occasions.

The emergency orders include restrictions on social gathering limits.

Ford said today his government is "aggressively" working on a plan to continue reopening the economy.

"If numbers go down, we'll be looking at other stages," Ford said. "I want to get the economy going but we have to do it safely."

Ontario entered the first phase of the reopening plan on May 19th.

A number of businesses, including those with a street-front entrance, were allowed to reopen.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province still needs to go some distance before moving to stage two of the reopening plan.

After six straight days of fewer than 400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Ontario has announced 404 new cases.

That's an increase of 1.5 per cent from yesterday and brings the province to a total of 28263 cases.

There were also 10 more deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing Ontario's total up to 2276.

Niagara announced 23 new cases today, with 20 of those cases connected to an outbreak at Pioneer Flower Farms in St. Catharines.

There are 59 virus-related deaths in Niagara.