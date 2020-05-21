Ford wants to see residents without symptoms tested for COVID
Ontario Premier Doug Ford supports testing asymptomatic residents for COVID-19.
Ford says he has asked health officials to deliver a plan for expanded testing next week, after levels have sharply dropped in recent days.
He says he is frustrated, but he has confidence in his team.
Ford says he will be like an 800-pound gorilla on their backs until he sees the numbers go up.
Ontario completed just over 10,500 tests yesterday, marking a fourth straight day the province has fallen short of its goal of doing at least 16-thousand tests in 24-hours.
Ford says he wants the province to broaden testing to include more people including people without symptoms and testing the broader public.
A testing blitz of every long-term care resident and staff member was completed over the weekend and health officials have said that they expected to see much more public demand for tests.
