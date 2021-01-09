Ford warns that 'extreme' new measures could be coming

Premier Doug Ford is warning ``extreme'' new measures could be put in place if skyrocketing COVID-19 rates don't come down.

Ford says a provincial lockdown won't be lifted at the end of the month and the consequences will be more dire if people continue to ignore public health guidelines.

The warning came as the province hit a new high in daily infections 4249, including 450 cases from earlier in the week, on Friday.

Ford did not outline any possible new measures but associate medical health officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe says a stricter lockdown may be necessary.