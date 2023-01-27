iHeartRadio
Ford will make an announcement at a medical school in Brampton today


Ford CP

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is to speak this morning at a medical school in a city west of Toronto.

The government says the event will mark a major milestone for Toronto Metropolitan University's new School of Medicine in Brampton.

Ford is to be joined by Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. 

