Ford will make an announcement at a medical school in Brampton today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is to speak this morning at a medical school in a city west of Toronto.
The government says the event will mark a major milestone for Toronto Metropolitan University's new School of Medicine in Brampton.
Ford is to be joined by Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.
-
NSR - Bruce Boudreau w/ Rod Mawhood
Bruce Boudreau
-
NSR - Victor Raso w/ Rod Mawhood
Victor Raso - Niagara River Lions Head Coach & General Manager
-
NSR - Jeff Chcoski w/ Rod Mawhood
Jeff Chcoski - St. Catharines Jr. A Athletics General Manager