Foreign Affairs Minister offers to work with the N-D-P on use of sanctions

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has offered to work with the N-D-P on using sanctions to deal with the assets of people associated with authoritarian regimes.



Her remarks come in response to the N-D-P accusing the Liberals of basing their sanctions regime on ``political theatre'' as data suggest few funds have been frozen and none have been seized.



Ottawa has been announcing sanctions almost weekly that bar people associated with authoritarian regimes from having financial dealings in Canada and from entering the country.



But R-C-MP data show barely any change in the amount of money frozen in Canadian bank accounts between June and December of last year.



That's despite hundreds of people being added to sanctions lists.



N-D-P M-P Heather McPherson argues that Canada is using sanctions as a symbolic tool, without taking the steps to actually prevent support for autocracies.