Forensics experts will help identify remains of 215 children found in B.C

One residential school survivor has had flashbacks about his time at aschool in Kamloops since the remains of 215 children were confirmed to be buried on the grounds.

Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod attended the school from 1966 to 1968.

He recalls speaking with his friends about children who were just gone one day.

Plans are underway to bring in forensics experts to identify and repatriate the children's remains.

Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee says the Kamloops Indian Band wants to undertake the heart-wrenching process to eventually tell the stories of the children and bring peace to their families.