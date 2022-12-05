Former CannTrust compliance worker says unlicensed growing 'very openly' discussed

A former director of quality and compliance at CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the growth of cannabis in unlicensed rooms was discussed ``very openly'' at the pot company.

Graham Lee told the Ontario court of justice's Old City Hall court that the activity was not hidden or denied and was discussed on multiple occasions, even with members of the senior leadership team.

His remarks come as three former executives at the cannabis company face a series of securities offenses.

Peter Aceto, Eric Paul and Mark Litwin have pleaded not guilty to fraud and authorizing, permitting or acquiescing in the commission of an offence.

Litwin and Paul are also facing insider trading charges, and Litwin and Aceto are charged with making a false prospectus and false preliminary prospectus.

The charges are linked to unlicensed growing that allegedly occurred at a Niagara, Ont. area facility owned by CannTrust, which is now called Phoena Holdings Inc.

