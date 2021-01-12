Former CEO of the NHS will receive 1M payout

The former CEO of the Niagara Health System is getting more than a one million dollar payout after parting ways with his employer.

Dr. Tom Stewart, who also headed up the St. Joseph's Health System is Hamilton was let go after it was learned he vacationed in the Domincan Republic over the holidays.



St. Joe's issued a statement last night confirming they parted ways on a without cause basis and that Dr. Stewart's vacation had been approved by the board.

As such, all terms of his contract will be upheld.

Winnie Doyle was also announced as the Interim President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System.

Lynn Guerriero was previously announced as interim CEO for Niagara's system.