Former Charles Manson follower released from California prison

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from a California prison after serving 53 years for two infamous murders.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that Van Houten ``was released to parole supervision.''

Her release comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole.

Van Houten received a life sentence for helping Manson's followers carry out the 1969 killings of Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary.