Former Competition Bureau commissioner slams government approach on grocery costs

A former Competition Bureau commissioner has slammed the federal government for the approach it has taken with rising grocery prices.



Melanie Aitken says Ottawa is choosing to ignore more glaring problems affecting food costs, such as the supply management system.



Canada's supply management system controls the supply of dairy, poultry and eggs through price and import controls.



Aitken made the comments after Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada's largest grocers would soon offer discounts, price freezes and price matching as a first step to stabilize grocery prices.



But Champagne didn't say which products would be subject to promotions.



The Liberal government had called on major grocers last month to present a plan to stabilize prices by Thanksgiving -- or face consequences.



Rising prices in the grocery cart have been a major pain point for Canadians and tend to disproportionately affect lower-income families, who spend more of their income on food.

(The Canadian Press)<