Former Director of Cadet group in West Niagara facing fraud charges

A 51 year old Grimsby woman has been charged with fraud after an investigation into missing fundraising cash for the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps in West Niagara.

The NRP Fraud Unit started an investigation in April of 2020 to reports that funds collected at charity events for the group had disappeared.

The group is a national Canadian youth program sponsored by the Canadian Armed Forces and the Civilian Army Cadet League of Canada that gives youth the opportunity to be involved in various outdoor activities, training and skill development.

Detectives were able to determine the funds were being used for personal matters by a previous director.

On January 21, 2021, Tracey Routsky of Grimsby, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000.

Routsky was released with a future court date.