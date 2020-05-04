Former employee of Joseph Brant Hospital accused of sexual assault

A former employee of Joseph Brant Hospital has been charged with sexual assault.

Back in January, Halton Police started looking into the allegation of historical workplace incidents against co-workers while he was employed by the Burlington hospital.

A 50 year old suspect was arrested last week.

Police say between September 2012 and October 2019 the suspect worked at the hospital as a porter, orderly and housekeeping positions.

50 year old Lyndon Anderson of Burlington has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit - Detective Constable Mark Werner at 905-465-8747.