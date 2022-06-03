Former federal health minister says BC decriminalization model may not be enough

A former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada says a three-year model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented nationally.



Jane Philpott says the evidence from Portugal, the first European country to decriminalize small amounts of drugs for personal use in 2001, couldn't be assessed for several years after other health, legal and housing measures were also put in place.



She says that's why Canada's -- quote -- ``teeny'' move on decriminalization won't be enough to know whether it will make a difference on substance use, and that's causing some anxiety over the failure to demonstrate its success.



Decriminalization is slated to go into effect in B-C at the end of January 2023, when those 18 and over will not face criminal penalties for possessing up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and M-D-M-A, also known as ecstasy.



Philpott says decriminalization should be implemented sooner as part of a national plan because the death toll from a toxic drug supply is too high across the country.



She says political fear is preventing widespread discussion about decriminalization, but Canadians are ready for that ``grown-up conversation.''