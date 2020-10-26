Former female Niagara Falls councillors address misogyny allegation

Adding to the internal strife plaguing Niagara Falls City council, a letter from a group of former female politicians addressing accusations of misogyny against the male councillors.

As part of the package for tomorrow's council meeting, a letter penned by former city councillors Joyce Morocco, Selina Volpatti, Shirley Fisher and Paisley Janvary Pool.

In it they write, we have watched council struggle with issues relating to the pandemic on the part of Niagara Falls residents, while at the same time being "beleaguered and badgered" by a sitting member of council, whose behaviour has been the subject of numerous and very costly Integrity Commissioner investigations.

The letter goes on to reference the accusation of misogyny levelled against the male members of council by the councillor in question.

The women go on to say, that during their time on council, "We were respected by our male counterparts! Never did any of us feel that we were mistreated, that our opinions were not respected."

The letter ends asking the member of council "who continually makes these unfounded charges" to cease and desist.

This comes after an article on gender and politics in the Niagara This Week in September, that quoted councillor Carolyn Ioannoni as saying “Misogyny is alive and well in Niagara politics. It’s hard being on an old boys’ club council in Niagara Falls.”

Councillor Lori Lococo was also quoted as saying “some lines have been crossed regarding respect and decorum because I’m a woman.”