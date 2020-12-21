Former foster child donates 240,000 masks to FACS Niagara

A former foster child is giving back to Family and Children Services Niagara to help kids and families in need.

An anonymous donor who was adopted more than 40 years ago has donated four skids of masks worth $45,000.

Each skid has 60,000 masks.

The donor said FACS Niagara helped him find the most incredible parents and sister a child could ask for and says the donation does not even scratch the surface of his gratitude.

Executive Director of FACS Niagara Anna Bozza says, "We are so grateful for this amazing donation to help keep kids and families safe during the pandemic. And it's heartening that a former child in our care and who was adopted, came forward to donate these masks. His gift will help hundreds of others who are now receiving help and support of FACS Niagara!"

The masks will go to more than 400 children and youth in care, 150 foster parents, and more than 800 families receiving ongoing support services.