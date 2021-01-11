Former governor calls U-S president Trump failed leader

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is calling U-S President Donald Trump, a failed leader who ``will go down in history as the worst president ever.''

In a video posted on social media yesterday, the famous Republican took solace that Trump's presidency is coming to an end.

The actor-turned-politician said the attack was similar to Kristallnacht, or ''the Night of Broken Glass`` -- when Nazis in Germany and Schwarzenegger's native Austria vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses.

It's anticipated, Democrats will move forward with impeachment proceedings as soon as today, as President Trump ignores the growing calls to resign in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot.