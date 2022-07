Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of Japan's most powerful politicians, has died after being shot during a campaign speech.



Police say a suspected gunman was taken into custody at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest.



There is no word on a motive yet.



The 67-year-old Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.