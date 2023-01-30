Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley remembered at funeral as role model, family man

Former Lt.-Gov. David Onley who emerged as a champion of disability rights both during and after his seven-year stint as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor, died at age 72 on Jan. 14.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell is the first of many dignitaries to deliver a eulogy at Onley's funeral today, and she says above all else he was a family man.

Onley used a motorized scooter throughout his life after contracting polio as a child and frequently drew on his lived experience when highlighting existing accessibility barriers.

Dowdeswell says Onley was an inspiration and a role model without comparison, working every day to ensure the lieutenant-governor's office was a transformational force for good.

Prior to becoming lieutenant-governor, Onley spent more than two decades working at Citytv.