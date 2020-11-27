Former NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to lead vaccine distribution
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says former NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin will lead the nation's vaccine distribution efforts.
Fortin most recently served as the Chief of Staff for the Canadian Joint Operations Command.
Trudeau announced the plan at a press conference from his home in Ottawa.
It follows days of criticism over his government's vaccination strategy and uncertainty over the timeline of when Canadians might have access to a vaccine.
Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Thursday that priority groups should start receiving vaccine doses early next year.
Ottawa has finalized agreements with five vaccine makers and is in advanced negotiations with two more.
