Former Niagara councillor facing four charges following last year's 'Freedom Convoy' protest

A 50-year-old West Lincoln man and former township councillor has turned himself into police after Ottawa police issued an arrest warrant in connection with the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.

Harold Jonker, owner of Jonker Trucking, is facing four criminal charges in connection to the protest in Ottawa of COVID-19 restrictions.

Charges include mischief obstruct property, and intimidation by blocking or obstructing highway.

Jonker turned himself into police at the Grimsby station on Saturday and posted a video on YouTube.

His family and supporters joined him.

"It's kind of been an emotional week. Finding out from a police officer in Niagara that the Ottawa Police had put out a warrant for my arrest for my involvement in a beautiful, peaceful, wonderful convoy that gave so many Canadians hope and joy.”

He will head to Ottawa for a court appearance and fingerprints on May 10th.

Jonker says other leaders of the convoy are facing similar charges and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has agreed to help defend him.

Former West Lincoln mayor Dave Bylsma was there as Jonker turned himself in.

Both Bylsma and Jonker lost their re-election bids for West Lincoln town council in the 2022 municipal election following their involvement in the protests.

During his term, Jonker was suspended without pay for 30 days and required to account for and pay back all food and gifts received during his participation in convoy protest.