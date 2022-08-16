Former Ontario Liberal leader running for Vaughan mayor

Former Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca says he is running for Vaughan mayor in the October municipal election.

In a news release today, he says his campaign will focus on stemming traffic gridlock in the city that he has called home for 35 years.

Del Duca resigned as Liberal leader in June after the party won just eight seats in the provincial election.

He says he took time to reflect since then on his future and decided he has a ``responsibility to give back'' to the public.

Ontario's municipal elections are set to be held on October 24.

Del Duca previously served as the province's transportation minister and economic development minister.

