Former Ontario Lt.-Gov. James Bartleman dies

Ontario's lieutenant governor has announced that James Bartleman, who held the vice-regal position from 2002 to 2007, has died.

Elizabeth Dowdeswell says Bartleman died on Monday and she is sending her deepest condolences to his wife and children and their families.

Bartleman, who was 83, was a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation and was a staunch advocate for Indigenous people.

During his term as lieutenant governor, Bartleman's priorities were to eliminate the stigma of mental illness, fight racism and discrimination, and encourage young Indigenous people.

He also launched the first Lieutenant Governor's Book Drive, which collected 1.2 million books for First Nations schools and Native Friendship Centres.

Bartleman was born in Port Carling, Ont., in the Muskoka region, and wrote about the poverty and anti-Indigenous racism he experienced growing up.