Former Ontario Premier William Davis dies at 92

Current and former prime ministers are praising former Ontario premier William Davis, who died yesterday at the age of 92.



The celebrated Tory was Ontario's 18th premier, serving from 1971 to 1985.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Davis a skilled statesman who set aside partisanship to work with his father to bring forward concrete change and uphold shared values.



Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien says Davis was, quote, "one of the best politicians, political personalities I've met in my life.''