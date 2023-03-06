Former OPSEU pres countersues union, leadership, alleges case politically motivated
The former president of an Ontario public sector union is countersuing the organization and its current leadership, alleging that claims against him are the culmination of a politically motivated campaign to destroy his reputation.
The Ontario Public Services Employees Union is suing former president Warren (Smokey) Thomas, along with its former vice-president and former financial services administrator, for the nearly $6 million it alleges they unlawfully transferred to themselves, including strike fund cash and union vehicles.
In a countersuit and statement of defence, Thomas says all of his transactions were appropriate and consistent with his obligations to the union.
He alleges the claims against him are part of a campaign by current president JP Hornick along with vice-president and treasurer Laurie Nancekivell to undermine his reputation and deflect negative attention from their leadership.
Hornick and Nancekivell argue in a statement that Thomas' defence and counterclaim are ``fiction at best''.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
