Former paramedics guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life in Brock student's death

Two former paramedics have been found guilty in the death of a 19 year old Brock University student.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot while trying to help a stranger outside of a mosque in Hamilton in 2017.

Yesterday a judge ruled 55 year old Steven Snively and 32 year old Christopher Marchant ignored their training and failed to provide the necessaries of life in his death.

Witnesses at the scene reported the pair of now former paramedics did not believe the severity of Al-Hasnawi's injuries, instead believing he had been shot with a pellet or BB gun.

He was, in fact, shot with a .22 calibre handgun.

A Special Investigations Unit report filed after the death reveals Al-Hasnawi did not get to a hospital until 40 minutes after police were called and he died 10 minutes after his arrival.

The union representing the former paramedics, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, issued a statement to CTV News, saying they are disappointed in the verdict and it could have a 'profound impact throughout the health care system.'

Sentencing will follow at a later date.

Al-Hasnawi dreamed of being a doctor and was a first year Health-Sciences student at Brock University at the time of his death.

He would have graduated this year.

Brock University is encouraging graduating students to donate to the the Yosif Al-Hasnawi Memorial Bursary. It provides financial aid for students who may not otherwise be able to continue their education at Brock without support.