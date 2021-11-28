Former Pelham Mayor nominated to run for NDP in Niagara West

Dave Augustyn, the former Mayor of Pelham, has officially stepped back into politics.

Augustyn has been selected as the NDP candidate for Niagara West to run in the 2022 provincial election.

He says he is grateful to have the trust of local NDP members and the privilege to run to represent his community.

"Families across Niagara deserve so much better than the Ford government. They deserve to have their voices heard at Queen’s Park, and to have their families put first. With the cost of everything skyrocketing, Ford has put workers and local businesses at a disadvantage. On top of that, he’s making cuts in education, public health and long-term care – services families rely on every day."

Currently the riding of Niagara West is represented by Conservative MPP Sam Oosterhoff.

Ontario residents head to the polls on June 2nd, 2022.





