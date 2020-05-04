Former Police Chief in Wainfleet dies week before 91st birthday

The former Police Chief in Wainfleet has died.

Mayor Kevin Gibson extended his condolences and sympathy to the family of former Wainfleet Police Chief Colin Filson on behalf of the Township.

Chief Filson served from 1960, when the Township took over policing from the Ontario Provincial Police, until 1971, when the Niagara Regional Police was formed.

Filson was recently honoured by the Township at the Northland Pointe long-term care home for his years of service to the community.

“Mr. Filson served with honour and lived with quiet humility,” said Mayor Gibson. “He will be missed.”

Filson died one week prior to his 91st birthday.

Here is his obituary: