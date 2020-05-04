Former Police Chief in Wainfleet dies week before 91st birthday
The former Police Chief in Wainfleet has died.
Mayor Kevin Gibson extended his condolences and sympathy to the family of former Wainfleet Police Chief Colin Filson on behalf of the Township.
Chief Filson served from 1960, when the Township took over policing from the Ontario Provincial Police, until 1971, when the Niagara Regional Police was formed.
Filson was recently honoured by the Township at the Northland Pointe long-term care home for his years of service to the community.
“Mr. Filson served with honour and lived with quiet humility,” said Mayor Gibson. “He will be missed.”
Filson died one week prior to his 91st birthday.
Here is his obituary:
Obituary of Colin Filson
Peacefully passed away Saturday May 2nd, 2020 the week before his 91st birthday. Mourning his passing are his children Kevin & Laurie, Kelly & Luda and Heather, dearly missed by his long-time partner Mary Doan and by his sister Diana Rutherford, her family as well as nieces and nephews. Remembered as Grandpa Cole by Tim (Jessica), Gregg, Dan and Joel (Bree) and Great Grandpa by Reilly, Ireland, Avery and Sophia Graham. Cole will be forever remembered by HIS Princess Rachel and the entire Roy family. Born and raised on Amherst Island, Dad moved to Napanee to start his police career on that city’s force. He then moved to Port Colborne with the OPP in the late 50’s and became Chief of Police for Wainfleet in 1960. When Wainfleet amalgamated as part of Niagara Region Dad was hired as a Desk Sargent and retired from the NRPS in 1989. From the time Dad came to this area he was involved with coaching baseball. First with the Wainfleet Juveniles, then later with Kevin & Kelly’s teams. He enjoyed his years as Wainfleet’s representative for the O.R.S.A. Through the 70’s Dad was heavily involved with the Golden Puck Hockey organization and was the announcer for the P.C. Junior B’s. Dad continued to give back during his retirement by volunteering at Armstrong Funeral Home and Northland Pointe and enjoyed spending time with kindred spirits at Niagara’s Ole Time Fiddlers. Dad took pride in all the organizations he gave his time to. The family would like to thank Northland Pointe LTC for their care and compassion of Colin, especially those on Starboard unit. We would like to give a special thank you to Staff Sargent R. LaPlante from NRPS who went above and beyond having regular visits with Dad, showing such respect as always calling him Chief and was responsible for organizing the recent recognition with the Township of Wainfleet and NRPS for Dad’s many years as being Wainfleet’s only Chief of Police. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and burial on the Island is being arranged for this summer. Please direct any memorial donations to Central United Church, 30 Delhi Street, Port Colborne L3K 3K6.
Go Leafs! Go Indians!
