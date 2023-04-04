Former President Trump has reportedly pled not guilty to 34 counts

Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities at a Manhattan courthouse at his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has reportedly pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy.

Trump himself described the experience as ``SURREAL'' as he traveled from Trump Tower to a lower Manhattan courtroom, where he was to face a judge as the first former president in American history to be criminally prosecuted.

A stone-faced Trump entered the courtroom shortly before 2:30 p.m. without saying anything.

The arraignment amounts to a remarkable reckoning for Trump after years of investigations into his personal, business and political dealings.