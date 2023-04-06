Former prime minister Brian Mulroney recovering after treatment for prostate cancer

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing treatment in Montreal for prostate cancer.



His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is currently Ontario's minister of transportation and francophone affairs, says the family expects him to be ``back to normal in the coming weeks.''



She says her father has always been a fighter.



The Toronto Star reports the 84-year-old began treatment began last fall.



Brian Mulroney was prime minister from 1984 to 1993, as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.



While in office he negotiated the first free trade agreement with the U-S, which later became NAFTA.



The former prime minister gave a eulogy for Queen Elizabeth The Second in Ottawa in September, recalling his personal relationship with the monarch and her work to oppose the apartheid regime in South Africa while he was in office.