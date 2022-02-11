Former privacy czar denounces lack of transparency over government's phone-data haul

Ontario's former privacy commissioner says she finds it ``disturbing'' the Public Health Agency of Canada did not actively tell the public their mobile phone data was being collected to help understand travel patterns during the pandemic.



Ann Cavoukian, who was privacy commissioner in Ontario between 1997 and 2014, says she's also concerned the government did not ask the federal privacy commissioner ``to look under the hood'' of the practice.



She told MPs on the House of Commons privacy committee Thursday that although people's mobile phone data was anonymized, questions remained about whether it could be ``re-identified.''



The public health agency says it has not and will not be able to identify or track individuals using the data.



The data is bundled together and does not include personal information.



In December, it issued a new request for proposals to track people's phone location data until 2023.