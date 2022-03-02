Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest is considering a run for Conservative leadership

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois says if former Quebec premier Jean Charest runs for the leadership of the federal Conservatives, it would be a "check from behind" to all Quebecers,

Yves-François Blanchet commented yesterday -- a day before the former Conservative M-P and former Liberal Quebec premier arrives in Ottawa for talks this evening with Tories who want him to run.

Charest is considering a run to replace Erin O'Toole as Tory leader.

The Bloc leader told reporters that some hockey players are good with the puck while others will play dirty and hit you from behind.

Blanchet says it was Charest who linked Quebec's cap-and-trade system with California's in 2014, as part of the Western Climate Initiative.

Blanchet says the federal Tories have been the "worst enemies" to that system of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and he questioned why Charest would want to have anything to do with the Conservatives.

Charest, who served as premier from 2003 to 2012, has not officially announced a leadership bid.