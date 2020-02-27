Former students win class-action against abusive Ont. Christian school which performed 'exorcisms'
An Ontario judge has sided with a group of former students who sued a Christian boarding school over abuse they suffered decades ago.
Justice Janet Leiper says the now-defunct Grenville Christian College will have to pay yet-to-be-determined damages to the former students.
The school in Brockville, Ont., advertised itself as an Anglican institution, and had ties to an American sect called the Community of Jesus.
Former students testified during the class-action trial that they were subjected to exorcisms and physical beatings.
Leiper says the school knowingly created an ``abusive, authoritarian and rigid culture which exploited and controlled developing adolescents.''
The class includes students who lived in residence between 1973 and 1997, when the school was shuttered.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues