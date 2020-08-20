Former Trump campaign manager indicted over border wall money

Former Trump Campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon and three others are being indicted for illegally funneling money from a crowd sourcing project to build a border wall.

Prosecutors in Manhattan say the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of Americans who contributed to the "We Build The Wall" project where they promised 100-percent of the money would be spent on building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Bannon was arrested this morning and is expected to make his initial court appearance in New York later today.