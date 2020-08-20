iHeartRadio
Former Trump campaign manager indicted over border wall money

Steve Bannon

Former Trump Campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon and three others are being indicted for illegally funneling money from a crowd sourcing project to build a border wall.

Prosecutors in Manhattan say the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of Americans who contributed to the "We Build The Wall" project where they promised 100-percent of the money would be spent on building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Bannon was arrested this morning and is expected to make his initial court appearance in New York later today. 

